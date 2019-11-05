As the 2019 SEMA show kicks off in Las Vegas this week, John Hennessey has found religion.

The follow-up to The Exorcist—a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro ZL1—The Resurrection has more power from a different engine, and is based on the current Camaro ZL1 1LE.

The Resurrection Hennessey 1,200-hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

On E85, The Resurrection produces 1,200 hp at 6,800 rpm and 1,000 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. To get there, Hennessey's team dropped the Camaro ZL1 1LE's factory 650-horsepower supercharged LT4 6.2-liter V-8 and bolted in a 755-horsepower supercharged LT5 6.2-liter V-8 from the C7 Corvette ZR1. From there, The Resurrection breathes better with a high-flow air induction system and 112-mm CNC billet throttle body, while the factory 2.65-liter supercharger and cylinder heads are CNC ported and attached to an upgraded pulley. A larger intercooler double-times in The Resurrection, while the camshaft, pushrods, and valvetrain receive upgrades to handle more power.

The power is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission with an upgraded Centerforce clutch and flywheel or a 10-speed automatic transmission with upgraded clutch packs and torque converter.

The Resurrection Hennessey 1,200-hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

All of this translates to a 0-60 mph spring of less than 2.3 seconds on its way to a a 9.3-second quarter mile at 150 mph and top speed of more than 220 mph, according to Hennessey.

To feed the beast, the fuel system has been upgraded, engine management system has been recalibrated, and the engine received a tune.

The Resurrection Hennessey 1,200-hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

It's likely The Resurrection will be heard long before it's seen thanks to its 1 7/8-inch long-tube stainless steel headers, stainless steel midpipes, and high-flow catalytic converters.

Each of The Resurrection Camaro ZL1 1LEs will come with a 1-year/12,000-mile warranty along with a serialized dash plaque.

Hennessey said it will only build 24 examples of The Resurrection and each will cost $200,000, which includes the cost of a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.