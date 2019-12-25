Cars like the Mercedes-AMG E 63 and CLS 63 have offered big power to go with their sinister Teutonic looks, but both have jockeyed with the BMW M5 for large-sedan performance superiority. Enter the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which is squarely aimed at the M5, though with a different, hatchback form factor.

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe actually shares its basic structure with the E-Class and CLS-Class, but the folks at AMG strengthened it in several ways to handle up to 630 horsepower and perform on a track.

And, boy, does the big Mercedes-AMG perform! It delivers 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque as the 63 model or 630 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque in the 63 S. The 63 S model draws on its well of power to rocket the car from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and it tops out at 195 mph. The S hits 60 in just 3.3 seconds and reaches 191 mph. With its active exhaust, it sounds a symphony of barks and snaps and crackles as it rockets the car toward the horizon.

It's big, heavy, but also fast: the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door fights to be Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020. (Nathan Leach-Proffer/For Motor Authority)

The AMG 4-Door Coupe drives smaller than its size on twisty road or big racetrack, but shows its size and weight when the turns get tight. It's as big and heavy as a Porsche Panamera and about as capable—provided that Panamera is a Turbo S. The front end washes out if you don't stomp down hard enough on its big brakes (the available carbon-ceramics are recommended for track duty), and it's not as agile through quick turns as lighter cars. However, The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe handles well for its size and it's capable of big speeds in the straights. A lot of technology enables its best handling, including an electronic limited-slip rear differential, torque vectoring, available rear-wheel steering, and a series of drive modes. It looks the M5 in the eye and doesn't blink.

This contender also has a practical side. Occupants are coddled up front with spacious, comfortable, and supportive seats, while rear passengers (it only seats two back there) will also enjoy the ride, provided they don't have NBA aspirations. Those who don't need crazy horsepower can choose the AMG 53 with "only" 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. It's the least-expensive of the group at $99,995. The 63 costs $141,245 and the 63 S runs a whopping $162,195.

The interior of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door coddles passengers and driver, but does it have enough performance to be Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020? (Nathan Leach-Proffer/For Motor Authority)

Will the 2019 Mercedes-AMG 4-Door Coupe's balance of luxury, style, performance, and practicality be enough to make it the Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2020?

Check back with us Jan. 2 when we announce the winner of this year's award. We'll also announce the winners from our sister sites, The Car Connection and Green Car Reports. The Car Connection will also reveal the best vehicles in 15 categories to help you choose the best the cars, trucks, and SUVs for your needs. Finally, be sure to vote for our annual Driver’s Choice awards and tell us what you think is the best in every category.