It's finally here. Nissan has launched a new Nissan Z more than a decade after the arrival of the 370Z. The new car features familiar bones but boasts twin-turbo V-6 power, deliciously retro styling, and a manual transmission with launch control.

Lincoln has updated the Navigator with revised looks, a larger touchscreen, an active suspension system that reads the road, and ActiveGlide hands-free highway driver-assist. It's just what the vehicle needs to go up against new competition like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

A Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain soft-roader wagon is here to challenge the Audi A4 Allroad and Volvo V60 Cross Country. It goes on sale in Europe later this year but is not yet confirmed for the U.S.

