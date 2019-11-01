Ford's revived 4x4 will make its official debut next spring; Nissan's iconic sports coupe may return for another act after all; and we get some serious seat time in Ford's monster 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. It's the week in reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

There's an end in sight to the excruciatingly slow trickle of information about Ford's reincarnated off-road icon. The company announced this week that the 2021 Bronco will be officially unveiled in the spring, promising that it will remain true to its rugged 4x4 roots.

Sometimes, automakers tease a new project where and when you least expect it. In this case, the hints were hidden in plain sight. Mercedes-Benz released a video of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton trying his hand at clay modeling with the company's design team. He appeared to be getting his hands dirty on what could be the next-generation AMG GT, complete with cues from the new AMG One halo car.

Reports of the Nissan Z's demise may have been exaggerated, and we couldn't be happier. A development mule (loosely) wearing 370Z body panels was spotted on the Nürburgring this week, finally giving fans hope that the iconic Japanese sports coupe will live on for yet another generation.

It's a match! FCA and France's PSA Group announced this week that they will merge, ending FCA's long quest to find a partner in global automotive consolidation. The new tie-up will form the fourth-largest automaker in the world with an annual volume of 8.7 million units.

What do you get when you combine an advanced global rear-wheel drive chassis, a 5.2-liter V-8, and a big honkin' supercharger? The 760-horsepower Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, that's what. And we drove it. Spoiler alert: it's awesome.