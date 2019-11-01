Those interested in buying a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro will have to opt for the turbo-4 or V-8 engines, for now.

First reported by GM Authority on Thursday, General Motors has issued a stop-sale on the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro equipped with the V-6.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed to Motor Authority that the stop-sale is in place while the automaker investigates a "potential emissions system issue."

MA is waiting to hear back on whether GM has a fix ready, when it will be implemented, how many cars are affected both sold and on dealer lots.

The Camaro's 3.6-liter V-6 makes 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and power goes exclusively to the rear wheels. That 10-speed is new for V-6 for 2020; it replaces the previous 8-speed automatic that still bolts up to the turbo-4.

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro received a nose job along with some value upgrades. The V-6 is unchanged for 2020, so it is unclear at this point why the stop-sale and issue doesn't affect earlier models.

This story is still developing and will be updated with new details as they emerge.