Infiniti will roll out a new version of its InTouch infotainment system with the arrival of its 2020 lineup, the automaker said on Friday. It will be available on all models apart from the QX60.

The latest system sees vehicles equipped with navigation become a Wi-Fi hotspot, with up to seven mobile devices able to connect at one time.

Owners will need to subscribe to a data plan, but it means the system will be able to receive the latest updates over the air, which is important for popular apps and maps. It also means real-time traffic data can be sent directly to the car, enabling dynamic rerouting based on live traffic conditions and seamless turn-by-turn directions.

2020 Infiniti Q50 Sedan

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are also standard features of the new infotainment system, and for the navigation system you have access to popular apps from Google.

Infiniti said the latest system is also easier to use than the version it replaces, thanks mostly to a new interface and faster processing power behind the scenes. A new Bluetooth module also enables easier pairing with mobile devices, while a new microphone means better voice quality when making a call or using voice activation.

Sadly for fans of big sedans, the 2020 model year will also see the demise of the Q70. A replacement is planned, though we may not see it until the 2021 model year or even later. Other new Infintis in the works include the coupe-like QX55 SUV arriving sometime next year.