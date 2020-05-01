The BMW 5-Series is currently into its seventh generation and the latest iteration will soon reach the midway point in its life cycle. In BMW tradition, the car will receive a facelift to keep it looking and feeling fresh over the second half of its life.

A prototype for the facelifted version of the 5-Series Touring wagon sold overseas has just been spotted. Facelifted versions of the 5-Series sedan and high-performance M5 are also being tested. Camouflage material seen here suggests we'll be treated with a revised grille and front fascia, plus new headlights. Likewise, the rear fascia will also be revised and we may also see tweaks to the taillight signature.

The grille in particular will likely adopt the merged double-kidney design that features on the latest 3-Series and 7-Series models. Thankfully, the changes don't appear to be as extensive as those on the facelift made to the 7-Series. The 5-Series in its current form is already a handsome brute.

We don't expect many changes to the powertrain lineup as the 5-Series already received some new powertrains for the 2020 model year. For example, the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid received a new battery delivering more electric range and the M550i a more powerful V-8. It's possible the 530i and 540i could see more power or perhaps the addition of mild-hybrid technology with the arrival of the facelifted 5-Series.

2017 BMW 5-Series Touring

It isn't clear if there any changes pegged for the cabin but an updated infotainment system and new electronic driver-assist features are likely.

Look for the facelifted 5-Series to arrive at dealerships late this year as a 2021 model. Sadly the facelifted 5-Series Touring isn't likely to reach the United States, since the current version isn't sold here.