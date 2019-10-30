We've known since June that the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 starts at $73,995, but now we know it can top $100,000.

Ford detailed for us this week how much the 2020 Shelby GT500 would cost, including options. The $73,995 starting price includes $1,095 for destination and a $2,600 gas guzzler tax. Adding both the $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Package and the $10,000 painted racing stripe, which is available in Absolute Black, Oxford White, and Kona Blue, sends the price into six figures. The Carbon Fiber Track Package deletes the rear seat and includes wider carbon-fiber wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, an exposed carbon-fiber instrument panel, the exposed carbon-fiber rear wing from the Mustang GT4 race car, leather Recaro bucket seats, adjustable strut top mounts, front splitter wickers, and wheel locks.

Adding those two options brings the total to $102,495, but the price can go higher. Add the $3,000 Technology Package and the GT500 reaches $105,495. The Tech Package comes with a 12-speaker B&O sound system with HD radio, blind-spot monitors, heated exterior mirrors with LED Cobra puddle lamps, and navigation with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link.

And it doesn't stop there. The Rapid Red paint adds $395 and the Twister Orange paint costs $495, while a black-painted roof costs $695. A car cover adds another $395.

Tick all the boxes and the total is $107,080, with added $33,085 in options.

Of course, there are more frugal ways to option the GT500. The racing stripes can be ordered as tape instead of paint for $1,000. Buyers can also order tape side stripes for $375, though they can't be teamed with the over-the-top racing stripes.

Those who don't order the Carbon Fiber Track Package can get a $1,500 handling package with the front splitter wickers and a rear wing Gurney flap for $1,500.

Both the Recaro seats ($1,595) and the exposed carbon-fiber interior trim ($1,000) can be ordered a la cart.

If we weren't going to spring for the Carbon Fiber Track Package, we could get a nicely equipped GT500 for $80,495 by choosing the tape version of the racing stripe, the carbon-fiber interior trim, the Tech Package, and the Handling Package.

You can play with how you would build your GT500 by visiting Ford's configurator here.