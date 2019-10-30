Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn't done trying to court a partner. The automaker on Wednesday confirmed it is in merger talks with France's PSA Group, which controls the Citroen, DS, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot brands.

A merger of the two automakers would create a $50 billion global goliath, though it's unclear how the merger or combined operations would be structured if such a deal goes through.

The deal could be an "all-share merger of equals" with Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares as the head of the combined automakers, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday. Current FCA chairman John Elkann would continue in the same role at this new company. Tavares is widely credited for turning around European automaker Opel after the brand was purchased from General Motors in 2017 after years of losing money. Opel reported a profit just 18 months after the sale to PSA.

PSA Group has eyed a return to the U.S. after a hiatus for more than two decades. The automaker already operates a small car-sharing service called Free2Move, which is largely confined around major U.S. airports, and Peugeot is confirmed to arrive sometime in the next decade.

Elkann courted PSA before talks heated up with rival Renault last year. Reports indicated that FCA originally rebuffed PSA's proposals for a merger because it didn't solve Fiat's cash-crunch in a weakening European market and exposed both automakers to deepening manufacturing and laborer deficits in Italy and France. It's unclear what, if anything, has changed since that deal reportedly fell apart last spring.

PSA and Fiat Chrysler currently operate a joint-venture to produce commercial vans: the Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer, and Citroen Jumper.

In May, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles attempted a merger with French automaker Renault for a 50/50 deal, but it fell apart. Reports indicated that the French government's stake in Renault drove an insurmountable wedge between the two automakers with politicians looking for assurances that no factories would close in France as a result of the merger. The French government owns a 15-percent stake in Renault, including voting rights.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.