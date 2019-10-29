Fiat Chrysler Automobiles isn't done trying to court a partner. On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is in merger talks with Peugeot-owner PSA Group.

A merger of the two automakers would create a $50 billion global goliath, though it's unclear how the merger or combined operations would be structured if such a deal goes through.

A spokeswoman for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles declined to comment for this story. A spokesman for PSA Group didn't immediately respond to questions about the merger. .

The deal could be an "all-share merger of equals" with Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares as the head of the combined automakers, according to the WSJ. Current FCA chairman John Elkann would continue in the same role at this new company. Tavares is widely credited for turning around European automaker Opel after the brand was purchased from General Motors in 2017 after years of losing money. Opel reported a profit just 18 months after the sale to PSA.

PSA Group owns Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall brands and had eyed a return to the U.S. after a hiatus for more than two decades. Tavares headed Nissan's North and South American operations less than 10 years ago and had expressed an interest in selling Peugeot, Citroen, or DS cars in the U.S. eventually, and the automaker operates a small car-sharing service called Free2Move, which is largely confined around major U.S. airports.

Elkann courted PSA before talks heated up with rival Renault last year. Reports indicated that FCA originally rebuffed PSA's proposals for a merger because it didn't solve Fiat's cash-crunch in a weakening European market and exposed both automakers to deepening manufacturing and laborer deficits in Italy and France. It's unclear what, if anything, has changed since that deal reportedly fell apart last spring.

PSA and Fiat Chrysler currently operate a joint-venture to produce commercial vans: the Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer, and Citroen Jumper.

In May, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles attempted a merger with French automaker Renault for a 50/50 deal, but it fell apart. Reports indicated that the French government's stake in Renault drove an insurmountable wedge between the two automakers with politicians looking for assurances that no factories would close in France as a result of the merger. The French government owns a 15% stake in Renault, including voting rights.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.