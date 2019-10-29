Our review of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is in, and we can confirm the car is a scorcher both in a straight line and on the track. No surprise then that many are already calling it the best Mustang ever.

Ford's Fusion sedan bows out of the market next year but the nameplate could live on, albeit on a soft-roader. Ford engineers have been spotted testing the soft-roader which is expected to arrive in 2021 as a 2022 model.

Do you miss the days when performance cars also had an element of beauty? Well, the same people behind the Apollo Intensa Emozione V-12 supercar is working on a revival of De Tomaso, and the first model is a stunning supercar with over 700 horsepower and 608 pound-feet of torque.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 boasts drag car speed, road-racer moves

2022 Ford Fusion Active spy shots

De Tomaso P72 confirmed with Roush-tuned Coyote V-8

The Ford Flex is dead

Ex-Apple exec named head of VW Group's self-driving car business

Torque-vectoring clutch unit could nix need for 2 rear motors

Touareg R to be Volkswagen R division's first plug-in hybrid

Some pedestrian detection systems are ineffective at avoiding crashes, IIHS finds

2020 Mini Cooper SE electric priced from $30,750

EPA chief Wheeler says under new rules CO2 limits will be tighter