As we eagerly await the reveal of Ford's revived Bronco, more patent filings suggesting potential features continue to bubble up to the surface. This one, depicting a removable cage for ultimate open-air driving, seems to indicate that Ford has elaborate plans for its new 4x4's topless experience.

The patent filing, spotted by the folks over at All Ford Mustangs and filed on Oct. 17, notes a removable roof and depicts a roll cage (likely a style cage really, since it's removable) that can be removed in sections. What makes this especially tasty is the fact that the vehicle shown has Jeep-like, boxy off-road proportions, leading us to believe that the Bronco will be the recipient of this trick setup if Ford chooses to see it through to production.

Ford Bronco Roll Cage Patent Ford Bronco Roll Cage Patent Ford Bronco Roll Cage Patent Ford Bronco Roll Cage Patent

Ford's implementation involves removable bits above the window line that fit into slots on the vehicle body. The filing also shows swapable seat belt posts designed to stand in for the cage when it is removed from the body. Unlike some of the trick roof plans we've seen (and associated with the Bronco), this one isn't quite so plug-and-play.

While it still appears to be a simple bolt-on aseembly, it's not as simple as the clamp system we've seen on some of the removable roof panel concepts also coming from the Blue Oval. This makes sense, at least in theory. Even if this isn't designed to be full-blown roll protection, it's more structurally significant than a roof top or side panel.

If this patent does make it to production in the Bronco, it would lend more credence to previous patent-based rumors of items such as removable doors and side air bags that deploy from compartments fore and aft of the door openings.