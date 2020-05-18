The days of waiting hours for an EV to charge are well and truly in the past, as new battery technology and high-speed charging infrastructure enables you to add enough range to get you home in most cases in the time it takes to enjoy a coffee or a snack.

And this ability isn't restricted to EVs from luxury brands. Case in point is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which Ford said Friday can add 61 miles of range in just 10 minutes. That's at a charging rate of 150 kilowatts, available for example at an Electrify America DC high-speed charging station.

The pace is comparable to what similar sized battery-electric SUVs like the Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace deliver, though Tesla's latest V3 Supercharger is claimed by the company to be capable of delivering 75 miles in 5 minutes for the Model 3 thanks to charging at 250 kw.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 61-mile figure is applicable to the Mustang Mach-E with rear-wheel drive and the larger 98.7-kilowatt-hour extended-range battery. For all-wheel-drive models with the same battery, 10 minutes of high-speed charging will add 52 miles of range, which should still be enough to get you home in most cases.

Should you need more range, an 80-percent charge using a high-speed charger should take 45 minutes, regardless of whether we're talking a rear- or all-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E.

With the 75.7-kwh standard-range battery, a 10-minute high-speed charge delivers 46 miles with rear-wheel drive or 42 miles with all-wheel drive. In both cases, a charge to 80 percent will take 38 minutes for the smaller battery.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

EPA-rated range figures for the Mustang Mach-E haven't been announced but, depending on model, is expected to return anywhere between 210 and 300 miles.

One of the biggest barriers to entry for electric buyers in the States is the frankly underwhelming state of America's EV charging network. Ford got out in front of this with its FordPass charging network, which combines several existing networks to provide Ford owners with 13,500 individual stations to choose from.

Pricing for the Mustang Mach-E starts from $44,995, including destination, and the first deliveries are due later this year. Ford also announced last week that the vehicle will come with over-the-air update capability built in.