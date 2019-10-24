Audi has been spotted testing a prototype for the next-generation RS 3 in Sportback hatch guise. Expect the new model to exceed the 400 horsepower of the current RS 3.

American EV startup Bollinger has locked in specs and pricing information for its rugged B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck. Production is due to start in 2020 and the first examples should be in customer hands the following year.

Tesla has been spotted testing its Model S Plaid again, this time with the prototype sporting a huge wing that looks like it belongs on a race car. Apart from the wing, the latest prototype looks a lot more polished and thus likely better represent the production Model S Plaid due in 2020.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback spy shots

Bollinger's rugged electric SUV and pickup priced from $125,000

Latest Tesla Model S Plaid prototype sports huge wing

2020 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Subaru Forester: Compare Crossover SUVs

Aston Martin motorcycle in the works

Honda's retro-styled E was originally planned for the US

Yamaha abandons its car-building aspirations

Updated Lexus UX headlights earn Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS

Redesigned Honda Fit debuts at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Tesla confirms Model Y ahead of schedule, launch in summer 2020