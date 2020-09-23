Italy's Ares Design has confirmed specs for its upcoming S1 Project supercar based on the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The new supercar will feature a full carbon-fiber body and a naturally aspirated V-8 good for 715 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque.

BMW's next-generation M3 sedan and M4 coupe have finally been revealed. They follow a familiar formula but have mixed things up a bit with the availability of all-wheel drive.

Tesla over the past year has been spotted testing a new range-topping version of its Model S called the Plaid. On Tuesday, the automaker finally confirmed the specs and they're even crazier than anyone had expected. We're talking a range over 520 miles, a top speed of 200 mph, and 0-60 and quarter-mile times in less than 2.0 and 9.0 seconds respectively.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Kia Sorento three-row SUV flexes a new bod and hybrid engines

2022 Ford Maverick spy shots: Compact pickup on the way

Karma GSe-6, not GTE, is the name of battery-electric Revero due in 2021

Tesla promises $25,000 EV, batteries as part of vehicle structure

First drive: The 2021 GMC Yukon weathers Hurricane Sally

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT gets big boost in power, sinister Stealth Edition

Ford plans to build 5 electric vehicles in Canada, beginning in 2025