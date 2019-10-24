When a company like Ford says it will show more than 50 builds at SEMA, you can bank on the majority of them being trucks. It's also fitting that the company with the largest display will be displaying some of the largest vehicles.

We've already gotten a glimpse at some of the Ford Ranger and Transit models that will be gracing the Blue Oval's SEMA booth, as well as the Escapes and Explorers, but this week we're turning the dial up to 11 with a handful of Super Duty builds we can expect to see courtesy of Ford Accessories and some of the company's third-party collaborators.

"Super Duty customers love to personalize their trucks, whether modified for the street, off-road, towing and hauling or the ultimate in recreational use," said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Vehicle Personalization and Accessories. "For 2020 Super Duty customers, these SEMA trucks feature new levels of incredible customization, capability and performance."

The LGE-CTS Motorsports "Baja Forged" build is designed around the support vehicle concept. It's meant to serve as a mobile command center, camp site and workshop all in one. It boasts extensive storage (including multiple locking compartments), expandable camping space based around a bed-top tent, a refrigerator and freezer, and lots of exterior work lighting.

Ford Super Duty SEMA Builds 2019

Ford's own Accessories division will bring along this Tremor-based build sporting a blacked-out appearance package. Add-on parts include a chase rack, rock lighting, an LED light bar, Raptor-style side steps, a spray-in bedliner and "earthquake" bedside graphics.

Ford Super Duty SEMA Builds 2019

While most of the builds featured here are based on the "lowly" F-250, DeBerti Design went all-out with this F-450. It boasts aftermarket air-ride suspension, a custom pull-out bumper drawer and fender cabinets, and a locking interior safe.

Ford Super Duty SEMA Builds 2019

Another large build comes from BDS Suspension. Also capitalizing on the Super Duty's inherent utility, this jacked-up overlander is ready for night or day runs over rough terrain thanks to a heavy duty suspension lift and LED accessory trail lighting. The hard-cap tent, fridge, gas grill and collapsible aluminum table and camp chairs make break time more comfortable.

Ford Super Duty SEMA Builds 2019

CGS Performance is offering up possibly the cleanest build of those previewed here. Designed for trail capability, this Tremor-based build is a no-frills package with a few added necessities and little else.

We've seen maybe a dozen of Ford's booth attendees so far, and that's only a fraction of the total expected turnout. You can see them all in person when the SEMA show kicks off November 5, full coverage of which you can access at our dedicated hub.