Mazda has entered the EV race with the MX-30 compact crossover SUV. It only has a 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery but for longer drives a rotary range extender will be offered.

Lexus also has a new EV, albeit a concept. The concept explores the type of vehicle Lexus might launch a decade from now, though the automaker is also working on EVs for the immediate future, the first of which will be unveiled in November.

Aston Martin's Vantage sports car can now be ordered with a manual transmission, and we've just tested it. It's a 7-speed with Aston Martin's preferred “dogleg” configuration, where switching from first to second gear requires moving into the adjacent slot of the H-pattern.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mazda MX-30 electric SUV debuts with RX-8-style doors

Lexus LF-30 Electrified is a 536-horsepower EV with gullwing doors, in-wheel motors

First drive review: 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR's manual transmission grows on you

Review update: A look inside the wonders of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade

Mitsubishi MI-Tech Concept debuts with gas turbine, 4-motor powertrain

BMW i3 not dead yet, will get another range boost

2020 BMW Alpina B3 is the M3 alternative we miss out on

Updated Lexus UX headlights earn Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS

Subaru Levorg prototype debuts with new 1.8-liter turbocharged boxer

Hitachi betting on 800V to go mass-market with high-output inverter