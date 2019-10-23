With the debut of the 2019-2020 Formula E season just weeks away, we're witnessing a flood of unveilings as teams and manufacturers fight for their share of the pre-season spotlight.

Sticking with the company's traditional red, black, and white paint scheme, the new design was inspired by the Japanese kimono, which Nissan says is a traditional symbol of longevity and good fortune.

"As we approach the beginning of our second season of Formula E competition, our design team proposed a new look, one that celebrates our Japanese heritage and vibrant technology DNA," said Nissan design VP Alfonso Albaisa.

Nissan 2019 Formula E racer

Nissan joined Formula E for the 2018-2019 season, replacing sister company Renault, whose racing arm wanted to concentrate on the traditional Formula One championship rather than its electric off-shoot. Sébastien Buemi piloted one of Nissan's cars to a second-place finish in the driver's championship, overcoming early retirements to finish the season with four podiums in a row. His performance buoyed Nissan to a fourth-place finish in the team championship standings.

The 2019-2020 season will see multiple newcomers. Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are both joining the field; the latter will also provide hardware to Venturi Racing in addition to campaigning two of its cars in a works effort under the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team banner. The NIO 333 team was purchased by Lisheng Racing and will operate last year's equipment purchased from the GEOX Dragon team.

Saudi Arabia will again host the series kick-off event—the Ad Diriyah ePrix—on Nov. 22-23. The UK will host the season-finale London ePrix on July 25-26, 2020.