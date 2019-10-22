Nissan on Monday unveiled the bigger, tougher XD version of its refreshed 2020 Titan pickup truck.

The new Titan XD sports the same handsome design and bundled safety tech as its little brother, but features a sturdier frame with a longer wheelbase and taller ride height. The Titan XD also comes standard with a crew cab body, a 6.5-foot bed, and 4-wheel drive.

The sole powertrain on the 2020 Titan XD is the familiar 5.6-liter V-8, though it's been tuned to deliver 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, up from 390 hp and 394 lb-ft previously. Yes, the outgoing model's Cummins diesel option has been dropped.

There's also a new 9-speed auto that's standard on the 2020 Titan range. To give it extra pulling power, the Titan XD's transmission features a larger final gear ratio of 4.083:1 (versus 3.692:1 for the Titan) to provide more torque at the wheels in a given gear. Payload and towing capacity hasn't been announced.

2020 Nissan Titan XD

Inside, a 7.0-inch screen sits in the instrument cluster. It's joined by an 8.0-inch (9.0-inch available) touchscreen display for the infotainment. The infotainment system accommodates over-the-air updates for safety and security features along with HD traffic and Google places and search functionality. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included. Nissan's 24-hour concierge service is also available and is able to handle things such as appointment scheduling, wake up calls, restaurant reservations and even some shopping requests.

Every Titan XD comes standard with a suite of electronic driver assist features. The list includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and automatic emergency braking. A surround-view camera, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision warning are available.

There are also aids for off-roading. In addition to common features like hill descent control, the Titan XD also features Nissan's Off Road Gauge that displays the vehicle's tire angle, relative pitch and roll angles. The available surround-view camera can also help when off-roading or towing.

Pricing information will be available closer to the 2020 Titan's market launch early next year.