Harley-Davidson's revolutionary electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, is now back in production.

The problem that caused production to cease a week ago was limited to a single motorcycle, a spokesperson told The Verge in an email sent on Friday, without disclosing what the problem actually was.

“Temporarily stopping LiveWire production allowed us to confirm that the non-standard condition identified on one motorcycle was a singular occurrence,” the spokesperson said.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America charging station

Harley-Davidson ceased LiveWire production and warned owners not to charge at home, but to instead use dedicated chargers located at dealers, just weeks after the first of the zero-emission motorcycles were delivered. The company said the motorcycle is now safe to charge at home.

Owners should see 146 miles of range in city riding from the air-cooled 15.5 kilowatt-hour battery, which drops to 70 miles on the highway (there are no EPA figures since the agency does rate motorcycle efficiency). And peak output of 105 horsepower should see the bike accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

The LiveWire is Harley-Davidson's first foray into electrification and while pricey at $29,799, it should help pave the way for more affordable electric motorycles, as well as scooters and bicycles from the company.