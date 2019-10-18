Google is rolling out new features for Google Maps navigation users this week, including Waze-like incident reporting for iPhone users for the first time.

iPhone users will now be able to report speed traps, accidents, slowdowns, construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles and objects on the road from within Google Maps.

"This feature has been one of our most popular on Android, and we’re excited to expand it to iOS," said Google Maps Product Manager Sandra Tseng in the company's announcement.

Android users have had access to incident reporting since last year, when Google started rolling the feature over from Waze, which it purchased in 2013.

This update adds new categories of incidents (construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects on the road) for Android users, who previously had to settle for the same options offered by Waze.

Late last year, Google Maps added functionality that allows EV drivers to locate and navigate to charging stations. Google even tracks availability of individual chargers, helping drivers avoid showing up only to find all of the units occupied.

Previously, EV drivers often had to swap between third-party apps that show station locations and Google or Apple Maps for more-accurate navigation.

Google Maps tends to roll out new features in waves, with Android users frequently getting first dibs on anything smartphone-friendly.

So far, the new reporting functions have been confirmed to be available in both the Android and iOS versions of the Google Maps stand-alone app, as well as in the smartphone version of Android Auto.