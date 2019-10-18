We got behind the wheel of Chevrolet's game-changing, mid-engine Corvette; Volkswagen said it needs to build more enthusiast cars; and we learned that Bentley's new Flying Spur is the executive sedan for those who prefer driving over being driven. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has been the story of the summer, and we got to drive it. GM's new blue-collar supercar is quicker, quieter, and more comfortable than the icon it replaced. If it has any faults, we still haven't found them.

Tesla is getting serious about its Nurburgring aspirations. With each development trip, the Model S Plaid seems to gain new performance accouterments. The aerodynamic modifications on the latest test mules may foreshadow the final production model we expect to see some time next year.

Volkswagen's iconic and practical Golf hatchback is not long for our shores, but company execs know that its enthusiast base is important to its business. Are performance SUVs the next step for VW's enthusiast lineup? With small cars on the way out, it seems likely.

We knew this day was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier to stomach. Ford's factory-backed GT racing effort has officially ended. Customer cars will still be campaigned, but after four successful years, Ford is out of the game—for now.

Bentley's Flying Spur may no longer wear the "Continental" nameplate, but that doesn't take away from its touring sedan credentials. Its mission of carrying passengers across long distances quickly and comfortably remains intact.