What's better than blasphemy but still looks good? Blasphemy that sounds good. That's why we're so pumped for this twin-turbocharged, LS-swapped Lamborghini Huracán that will be coming to the annual SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas.

Yes, you read that correctly. B is for Build is putting together an Italian supercar built around an American V-8, rather than the Huracán's beastly V-10. Purists, rest easy. The chassis salvaged for this project was a burnt-out shell bought for pennies on the dollar. No glorious, 5.2-liter V-10s were harmed in the production of this project.

This Frankenstein's monster isn't just a reincarnated Lamborghini chassis with a junkyard-sourced truck engine. B is for Build obtained a 430-cubic-inch Texas Speed LS engine and outfitted it with twin Garrett GTX3582R Gen II turbochargers. These are mated to a Graziano 6-speed manual transmission from a Lamborghini Gallardo.

So, not only is this Huracán rocking the "wrong" engine, it's also the only known Huracán with a manual gearbox. The body is a modified version of a design by Khyzyl Saleem, the mind behind the Polestar 1 Hero car on the cover of "Need for Speed Heat." It replaces the scorched panels on the donor car and is outfitted with carbon-fiber body parts intended for a Huracan Super Trofeo.

If that description seems wild, just wait until you hear it start. To skip the discussion and go straight to the loud noises, start watching the accompanying video at the 6:00 mark. This is just one in a series of YouTube videos that details the build.

B is for Build is still working to get the engine properly tuned, but it has been staged in the chassis and successfully started, which puts the build one step closer to being ready for its SEMA debut on Nov. 5. If you're planning to go, you can meet the team behind this wild Americanized Lambo on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Garrett - Advancing Motion Booth (#24468).