Roush used this week's SEMA show in Las Vegas to present its most powerful Mustang to date, the 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang.

As the name suggests, the car is a special edition honoring Roush founder Jack Roush, and only 60 examples will be built for the United States plus 10 more for export markets.

The car is based on the 2020 Ford Mustang GT but tuning of the familiar 5.0-liter V-8, namely the addition of a supercharger, has seen output dialed up to 775 horsepower and 670 pound-feet of torque. For those of you counting, that's 15 hp more than the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, plus 45 extra lb-ft of torque as well. To keep a lid on the heat being generated, a vented hood, a larger radiator, and coolers for the transmission and differential were also added.

Beyond the powertrain, the car benefits from race-inspired styling cues, an active rear wing made from carbon fiber, and magnetic ride suspension with specific tuning by Roush. And rounding out the list of mods are 6-piston Brembo brake calipers residing within Roush's own forged wheels. The chosen rubber is Continental's ExtremeContact Sport tires.

Roush will turn your Mustang GT into the Jack Roush Edition Mustang for $50,995. Considering the donor Mustang will set you back about $35,000, you're looking at close to $86,000 for this range-topping Roush.

