Hyundai's i30 Fastback N only arrived a year ago but an updated version is already in the works. The quick turnaround is due to the entire i30 range heading soon for a mid-cycle update.

The regular i30 hatchback is sold in the United States as the Elantra GT. We never received the coupe-like i30 Fastback and the same will likely be true for the updated version, so don't go looking for this updated i30 Fastback N in showrooms. Its mechanical package is offered here in the Veloster N, though.

Hyundai is also out testing an updated version of the i30 N. Both it and the updated i30 Fastback N will receive new fascias front and rear. The lights at both ends are also expected to receive some tweaks.

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N

We can also see that the exhaust tips have been enlarged, which may hint at extra power. The i30 N models are currently fitted with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that develops 246 horsepower in standard guise and 271 hp with an available Performance Package.

It isn't clear what other changes are planned with this update, though there are rumors a dual-clutch transmission could finally be offered alongside the standard 6-speed manual. There's also talk of an all-wheel-drive system being developed for the car.

Look for the updated i30 range, including the N models, to go on sale in the second half of 2020. Changes on the regular i30 should make their way over to the Elantra GT, while some of the changes on the i30 N models should eventually make their way over to the Veloster N.