Hyundai will use November's SEMA show to present the Veloster Grappler concept, a rugged, all-terrain racer designed for high-speed desert runs.

The modifications start with raised suspension to ensure sufficient approach and departure angles for confident off-roading. The design team also added front and rear guards, plus an off-road wheel and tire package from Method Racing.

Also added to the Veloster Grappler is a roof-mounted Thule basket that includes a high-output lighting system from Baja Designs. These are joined by additional lights mounted to the front guard. The final touch on the exterior is a carbon fiber hood from Seibon. Not necessarily something you need for off-roading but a nice touch nonetheless.

Inside the cabin, things have been kept simple with the main mod being a roll bar added for protection and mounting for a spare wheel. There are a few additional mods here, including Recaro seats, a Napier outdoor dome tent, a Goal Zero portable power station, and an emergency kit.

The only performance modification is a Borla cat-back exhaust designed for the Veloster's 2.0-liter inline-4.

The SEMA show gets underway in Las Vegas on November 5. To learn about some of the other vehicles set for the show, head to our dedicated hub.