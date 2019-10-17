It doesn't debut until December, but Aston Martin's new DBX SUV already has a full range of lifestyle accessories.

There will be inidividual items available but to make things easier Aston Martin has curated 11 packages that group items based on specific lifestyle needs, such as heading off-road, through the snow, or simlpy traveling with a pet.

One of the more popular options is likely to be the Touring pack designed for road trips. It features a four-piece luggage set, cabin saddle bags, a lockable storage area, and an emergency kit. And in case the trips require some off-roading, there's an Adventure pack with mud flaps, roof cross bars, wet storage, and tougher treadplates.

Anyone who makes regular ski trips will want to get the Snow pack. This includes a ski rack, ski bags, boot warmers, and snow changes. And for animal lovers, there's a Pet pack with a rear partition, bumper protector and portable washer.

Teaser for Aston Martin DBX debuting in December 2019

With these packs, Aston Martin is keen to stress that the DBX will be suited for more activities than simply transporting you from point A to B.

One of those activities will be at the racetrack, it seems. Aston Martin has previously stated that the DBX will top 180 mph, match the Vantage for cornering speeds, and surpass the DBS Superleggera in braking performance.

We'll also remind you that the DBX will come with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, which will make it one of the most powerful SUVs on the market.

Pricing for the DBX and the various lifestyle packs will be announced closer to next year's market launch.