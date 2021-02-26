Mercedes-Benz this week unveiled its redesigned 2022 C-Class and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks.

Former AMG chief Tobias Moers let slip as early as 2018 that the next C63 will have a hybrid powertrain, and CAR in a report published Friday listed the alleged specs of the new setup. If the report is accurate, the powertrain is going to be a lot more complex than previously thought.

The powertrain will reportedly consist of the inline-4 found in the latest generation of AMG's compact cars, which on its own can deliver up to 416 hp. But rather than pair this to a mild-hybrid system as previously thought, CAR reported that AMG will add three motor-generators in a setup similar to what's found in Formula One cars, as well as the upcoming One hypercar.

One motor-generator will reportedly be applied in a conventional mild-hybrid setup, essentially serving as a beefed up starter motor and capable of recovering energy under braking. Another will be mounted at the rear axle to help the engine drive the rear wheels, though it will also reportedly be able to send its power to the rear wheels independently of the engine. The third and final motor-generator will be integrated with the turbocharger, helping it to spool up at low revs and also being capable of recovering energy from the exhaust.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The combined output of the system will reportedly be 550 hp and 590 lb-ft, up significantly on the 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of the outgoing C63 S. There will be a weight penalty due to the complex powertrain, however. According to CAR, the hybrid technology will add about 550 pounds to the car and bring its curb weight to almost 4,410 pounds. Part of the hefty load is due to a big battery that should provide around 40 miles of pure electric range. One weight-related benefit of the system will be an ideal 50:50 weight distribution thanks to less weight over the front axle compared to the outgoing C63 due to the smaller engine, according to the report.

Conventional elements like a 9-speed automatic, mechanical all-wheel-drive system, adaptive suspension and a drift mode will also reportedly feature in the next C63.

Performance estimates reportedly include 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 181 mph. That top speed matches the outgoing C63 but acceleration is about half a second quicker.

We should see the next C63 by the end of the year or early next, according to CAR. A new C43, which may end up being badged a C53, is also coming. Stay tuned.