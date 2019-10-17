Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its C-Class and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by Mercedes-AMG.

AMG chief Tobias Moers let slip a year ago that the next C63 will have a hybrid powertrain, and Autocar reported on Thursday that the powertrain in question will be a mild-hybrid setup incorporating AMG's new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as the internal-combustion component. Yes, get ready to say goodbye to the V-8.

The inline-4 already delivers a stout 416 horsepower in S versions of AMG's newest compact cars, such as the CLA45 S, but the addition of a mild-hybrid setup is expected to see peak power match the 503 hp of the current C63 S while peak torque is said to exceed the current car's 516 pound-feet.

The mild-hybrid part of the equation will reportedly be similar to what we've seen in AMG's 53-series mild-hybrids, essentially a 48-volt electric motor-generator that replaces the starter motor and alternator typically found on internal-combustion cars. The setup can also provide a boost during high loads and at other times, such as braking and coasting, recover energy.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Weight distribution should also be improved as there will be less weight in the nose of the car, even with the addition of the new electronics.

A tamer C43 will remain in the future lineup, with this model to receive a detuned version of the C63's powertrain.

Interestingly, Autocar also reported that the next C63 will no longer offer a wagon body style—an option that never made it to the United States anyway. The longroof option will likely still be offered on the C43, though.

The redesigned C-Class is expected on sale in late 2020 as a 2021 model. The C63 version should follow in about a year.