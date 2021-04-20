The quest to bring Formula One to Miami is finally over, with organizers on Sunday confirming that a Miami Grand Prix race will be added to the 2022 calendar.

City officials had given the green light for a Miami Grand Prix as early as 2018, to be held in the downtown area. However, strong opposition from local businesses not keen on the disruptions the race weekend would cause led to organizers picking a new location.

The new location is the site of Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise. A 3.36-mile semi-permanent circuit will be constructed, with the start-finish straight to run parallel to the north side of the stadium. The estimated top speed is 198 mph.

A 10-year deal is in place, according to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. The first race will be held sometime during the second quarter of 2022, though the final calendar is still being worked on.

Local hospitality businesses said they welcome the opportunity to host such a high-profile event, with some advocates projecting it could bring in revenue similar to that of an NFL Super Bowl.

A second U.S. race to join the United States Grand Prix held annually in Austin, Texas, has been rumored for some time, though typically the location centered on New York City. What isn't clear is whether a current race will need to be eliminated to fit a potential Miami Grand Prix, as the 2021 F1 calendar already spans a record 23 races. The good news is that the race in Austin isn't going anywhere as F1 owner Liberty Media is keen to increase the sport's exposure in the U.S.

“The U.S.A. is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the U.S. which will be further supported by this exciting second race,” Domenicali said in a statement.

This won't be the first time F1 has raced in Florida. The last time was in 1959 at Sebring International Raceway.