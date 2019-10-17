Yes, even supercars get recalled sometimes, and Lamborghini is stepping up to address an issue that can cause the V-12 Aventador to stall occasionally when coasting to a stop.

Sometimes, if the driver releases the accelerator pedal at just the right moment as the car is coming to a stop, the engine management system will fail to dial in enough RPM to keep that 6.5-liter V-12 idling, resulting in a stall. Lamborghini says the issue presents without warning, but once the car stalls, it can be immediately restarted without issue.

Unfortunately, even this brief window is enough for a collision to take place, and the stalling issue can certainly be alarming to the driver, who may not realize what has happened and may not react quickly to restart the engine.

The recall will cover a mere 441 examples of the 2017-2019 Aventador S coupe and roadster sold in the U.S. Since this is essentially a bug in the engine management software, there's no particular subset of Aventador S models that is more or less prone to exhibit symptoms; they're all programmed the same way.

"Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. began to receive field reports about cases of alleged engine stalls during May of 2019. Due to the increase in field complaints, (Lamborghini) launched an investigation while monitoring the field to determine the root cause," the company said in its report to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

This isn't the first time Lamborghini has recalled its V-12 flagship for low-speed stalling. A similar issue prompted a recall covering 1,700 Aventadors sold Stateside back in July of 2018.

Lamborghini will reach out to owners starting Nov. 20 about getting the issue remedied at their local dealers.