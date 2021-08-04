Genesis already wowed us with its GV80, and now the Korean brand has introduced an even better, albeit smaller, crossover in the form of the GV70. After testing one, we found it to offer all the luxury and performance most buyers will ever need, but without the premium price its rivals command.

Remember the 5,000-hp Devel Sixteen? Well, eight years after it first surfaced, it's still being developed. A video posted by the manufacturer shows a prototype for the hypercar undergoing track testing.

The days of internal-combustion engines at Alfa Romeo will soon be over. Parent company Stellantis has confirmed that it will be electric vehicles only at the Italian brand by 2027.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Genesis GV70 fits in like jumbo shrimp

5,000-hp Devel Sixteen not dead, prototype starts track tests

Alfa Romeo to go fully electric by 2027

Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid to return as 3-row crossover

Production-ready Pininfarina Battista heads to 2021 Monterey Car Week

2022 Nissan Leaf: Price cut makes 149-mile version the cheapest electric car in the US market

Jeep will launch first EV in 2023

2022 Hyundai Veloster review

Dodge plug-in hybrid coming in 2022

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid finds new middle ground for efficient family crossovers