The new Targa based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 has been revealed. Just like its predecessor, the new Targa features the signature chunky rollover bar, along with a retractable roof and wraparound rear window.

A prototype for a small crossover SUV from Genesis has been spotted. It's one of three SUVs the Korean luxury brand is planning, the first of which has already arrived in the form of the GV80 mid-sizer.

Dyson, a company famous for bagless vacuum cleaners, several years ago announced plans to launch a handful of electric cars and committed billions toward the project before ultimately pulling the plug. The first was to be a Tesla Model X rival, the design of which has been revealed for the first time.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 revealed: Heritage, hoopla, and at least $120,000

2022 Genesis GV70 spy shots

Targets for canceled Dyson EV included 600-mile range, 536-horsepower output

Fuel for thought: How the big, full-size SUVs stack up for gas mileage

Ford says the Mustang Mach-E can add 61 miles of range in 10 minutes

First drive review: The 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric car realigns how I see EVs

2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots

Review update: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid makes family life easier

New emissions regulations will lead to bigger engines, says Porsche 911 chief

Very fast electric-car charging will require a new generation of cables—and cable cooling