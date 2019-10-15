We've driven the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and have our first drive review up. So, has the mid-engine layout been a hit or miss? Find out in the links below.

A prototype for what's thought to be a Genesis GV60 compact crossover SUV has been spotted. It's one of three SUVs to be launched by Genesis in the next couple of years.

The United States has finally been treated to its own Subaru WRX STI special edition in the form of the S209. The car has been priced, though what Subaru is asking for means the car is definitely for enthusiasts only.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette pushes the envelope in new directions

2021 Genesis GV60 spy shots

Wild 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 will set you back $64,880

More than 366,000 Subaru Foresters recalled for faulty front airbag sensors

Watch the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R lap Road Atlanta

GM offers to make electric pickup in Detroit, as UAW pushes for more US-made gas vehicles

BMW unveils its fully restored 1976 530 MLE

2019 Mazda 6, 2019 Mazda CX-9 earn Top Safety Pick+ honors

Harley-Davidson stops production of LiveWire electric motorcycle

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV: How GM’s only EV stacks up after 3 years