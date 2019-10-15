Harley-Davidson has been forced to stop production of its LiveWire electric motorcycle, just weeks after the first examples reached dealers.

A problem with the bike's charging system has been discovered and a fix is still being developed, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing a statement made by Harley-Davidson.

The bikes are still safe to ride but should only be charged using a professional type of charger available at dealers, the statement also said.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America charging station

The LiveWire is claimed to offer 146 miles of range in city riding from an air-cooled 15.5 kilowatt-hour battery, which drops to 70 miles on the highway (there are no EPA figures since the agency does rate motorcycle efficiency). And peak output of 105 horsepower should see the bike accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Harley-Davidson hasn't released sales numbers for the LiveWire but few of the bikes are likely to be in customer hands since deliveries only commenced in October.

It's a major blow for the revolutionary bike, which isn't cheap at $29,799. The price makes it comparable to Harley-Davidson's Touring range, even though it's closer in spec to the company's more affordable Softail and Sportster models. However, the LiveWire has the potential to bring new customers to the brand. There's no clutch or gears, making it much easier to use than a conventional motorcycle.