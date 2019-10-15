A prototype for the second of three planned SUVs at Genesis has been spotted for the first time.

The prototype is for a compact model expected to be badged a GV60. Think a Korean rival to the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

2021 Genesis GV60 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Genesis said at its 2015 launch that it will have six distinct models by the end of 2020, two of which will be SUVs. The automaker added a third SUV to the plans in 2017 as growth in the segment boomed.

The first Genesis SUV will be a mid-size model boasting three rows of seats. It was previewed in 2017 by the GV80 concept and should bow late this year or early next with the same name.

Genesis GV80 concept, 2017 New York auto show

The compact GV60 should bow in late 2020 or early the following year, and rounding out the trio will be a small SUV badged a GV70. Timing on this model isn't clear but a debut no later than 2021 is expected.

The GV60's styling themes are similar to those of the GV80, although it features a more coupe-like profile that likely limits headroom at the back. The production taillights are missing, though we can see that they'll feature a split design. The look was first previewed on 2018's Essentia Concept.

Genesis Essentia Concept

It isn't clear what platform is underpinning the GV60 but a good bet is a shared architecture borrowed from a redesigned Hyundai Tucson also in the works. Powertrains should include 4-cylinder options and possibly a plug-in hybrid.

The next couple of years will be extremely busy at Genesis. In addition to the three new SUVs, there will be substantial updates to the G80 and G90 sedans. The automaker is also developing a dedicated EV platform that will spawn its first model in 2021.