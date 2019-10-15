It seems Jaguar's I-Pace has no problems lapping the Nürburgring, as the electric SUV has just been enlisted for 'Ring taxi duty.

The high-speed service allows you and your friends to experience a lap of the notorious German racetrack with a professional driver behind the wheel, and Jaguar has been offering it for several years with its gasoline-powered models, most recently with the XE SV Project 8 super sedan.

Now, Jaguar has added the I-Pace to the cab rank. The 394-horsepower, zero-emission SUV delivers 0-60 acceleration in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 124 mph. It also has an EPA-rated range of 234 miles thanks to its 90-kilowatt-hour battery, though we don't how long it will run between charges when lapping the 12.8-mile, 73-corner track also known as the Green Hell.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car (crossover SUV)

The service is available now and will run until late November when track services pause for the winter. A lap will cost you 149 euros ($164) and that allows up to three people to enjoy the experience. A lap in the XE SV Project 8 is still available and costs 249 euros.

Places are limited so anyone wishing to make a booking should head over to the website www.jaguar.de/jaguar-live/race-taxi.html.

Jaguar is currently working on a faster I-Pace that will carry the brand's SVR performance label. It isn't clear when this model will be available but don't be surprised if it's signed up for 'Ring taxi duty, too.