Michael Fassbender's new YouTube series, "Road to Le Mans," debuted Friday. The first episode documents the Hollywood A-Lister's first-time experience at Germany's Hockenheimring in the Porsche

Fassbender reflects on both the experience of learning a brand-new circuit and the challenges of dealing with varying conditions between practice, qualifying, and race sessions. The episode features at least three spins and/or crashes.

Hockehneim is a two-day weekend race in Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, meaning Fassbender raced both Saturday and Sunday. Friday's free practice was marred by a spin that put the car in the pea gravel.

"What I learned about a year ago is that you have to take a different line (in the wet)," Fassbender said. "Obviously. all the rubber that gets laid down in the dry becomes really slick. All the oil off the rubber gets really slick when it rains."

Saturday's qualifying went well, but weather moved in by race time. Still, Fassbender managed a clean race and finished ninth.

"So, Saturday, we had a dry qualifying, but then we have a wet race," Fassbender said. "Very poor visibility; can't really see anything at all."

On Sunday, things got trickier. Fassbender was one of two cars that were caught out by oil on the track from a previous collision.

He spun and was able to recover and re-start behind the pack, but things turned ugly yet again when he fell in behind a fast group during the safety car period and made what he described as a "rookie mistake."

Following a group that was going at almost race pace, Fassbender got caught out without room to brake behind the pack following the safety car and ended up striking another competitor and putting himself into the wall, ending his second sprint.

Fassbender would return for the endurance event that ended the weekend.

Fassbender ran at Le Mans in 2018 and has raced in the single-make Ferrari Challenge on multiple occasions behind the wheel of a 488 Challenge car. New "Road to Le Mans" episodes will be released weekly. Check out the video above. It's an excellent the look inside racing.