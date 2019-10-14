Porsche has substantially brought down the price of its Taycan with the announcement of the Taycan 4S variant. Naturally the power and range is reduced compared to the top-end Turbo and Turbo S models, but the car is hardly lacking in performance.

McLaren is readying a new Sports Series member. Expected to be called the 620R, the new member will be a road-going version of the 570S GT4 race car with potentially up to 611 horsepower.

Rumor has it that the Volkswagen Group is considering a sale or spinoff of Lamborghini. The German auto giant is thought to have already taken the first steps toward turning Lamborghini into a separate legal entity within the group.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

