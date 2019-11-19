Pininfarina will start deliveries of its Battista in late 2020, but the 1,877-horsepower hypercar is only the first of five EVs the illustrious Italian brand has planned.

A teaser image released on Tuesday hints at the additional models, which will include an SUV, a sedan, and what appears to be a coupe and convertible.

Michael Perschke

When Pininfarina launched its own car brand a year ago and announced plans for the Battista, the brand's head, Michael Perschke, said the goal was to target Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the ultra-luxury segment with a portfolio of vehicles. The model after the Battista will be the SUV, which Pininfarina will preview in the second half of 2020 at an event in North America. Our guess would be Monterey Car week next August.

The preview will come in the form of a concept called the Pura Vision. Described as a cross between a Lamborghini Urus and an Aston Martin DB11 by those who've already seen it, the Pura Vision will also introduce the design language that will shape Pininfarina's future lineup.

Pininfarina EV platform

The platform underpinning some, if not all, of the models is being developed in partnership with German engineering firms Bosch and Benteler. The platform will be unique to Pininfarina, but the company said it is open to lending it to other firms. The Battista uses a version of the platform Rimac developed for its C_Two hypercar.

Pininfarina will also need to establish a production site for its future models. While the low-volume Battista will be built at Pininfarina's design studio in Cambiano, Italy, Pininfarina is on a search to acquire an existing plant in Italy to build the other models.