Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed plans to build a Hellcat-powered variant of its Ram 1500 pickup called the Ram Rebel TRX, but one owner decided to skip the wait and take matters into his own hands. Meet the Ram RebHELL, which the forum site 5thGenRams.com says is the first Hellcat-powered widebody Ram Rebel.

This 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel packs the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 Hellcat engine in all its 707-horsepower glory, the first retail Ram widebody kit from Fiberwerx, and a set of Method 305 wheels on 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. The owner, only identified as Charles, says the wheels and tires were surprisingly easy to fit. The bumpers, grille, and fenders were custom jobs utilizing both original parts and a few borrowed components from the SRT parts bin. More on that later.

Charles says the truck could have been even wilder, but he wanted to stick to the plan of building something that could pass for a factory TRX. The folks at America's Most Wanted 4x4 in Holly, Michigan, were successful in building just that. The so-called "RebHELL" could easily be mistaken for a factory effort, both outside and under the hood.

The 5thGenRams video, spotted by Road & Track on Thursday, not only includes an interview with the cigar-wielding owner and a run-down of the build itself, but it has footage of the RebHELL doing shakedown runs at a private drag racing event. Charles managed to run a 13.24 at 106 mph on just 8 pounds of boost. After that, unfortunately, things didn't exactly go to plan.

That's because the RebHELL isn't completely built out yet. The Hellcat V-8 and its various accessories were sourced from a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Both cars are monsters in their own right, but they have something in common that makes them very different from the Ram 1500 Rebel: independent suspensions.

While Charles says no corners were cut in building the RebHELL, this video was shot when the truck was still riding on its stock front and rear axles. While beefy, they were never meant to to carry anywhere near this much power. The results were predictable: on a single run, Charles lost axle shafts on on both the front rear and a front axles, effectively ending his outing.

The truck has since been upgraded with aftermarket axle shafts and Charles has a Dana 60 axle on order. We expect the RebHELL will be capable of some monster numbers once it's completely dialed in.