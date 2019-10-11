We put Toyota's 2020 TRD Pro lineup to the test at an off-road park in Texas; we sampled Dodge's latest Widebody effort; and we spent some time in Audi's luxurious new A8 plug-in hybrid. It's the week in reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Toyota touts its TRD Pro lineup as the ideal mix of practicality and off-road capability. When we were invited to see for ourselves, we couldn't refuse that assessment. We put the 2020 Tundra TRD Pro, Tacoma TRD Pro, Sequoia TRD Pro, and 4Runner TRD Pro through their paces at the Northwest OHV Park outside Dallas, Texas, and came away impressed.

GM kept the powertrain of the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car carefully under wraps for a good reason. Under the deck sits a flat-plane crank, dual-overhead-cam 5.5-liter V-8, and it's going to make its way into a production car. It has to, after all. GTE class rules require that all cars use a series-production engine from a car with a minimum production run of 300 units.

The Charger may be getting old, but Dodge is doing everything in its power to make sure it ages gracefully. For 2020, it's getting two Widebody treatments: one for the monster, 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat variant, and another for the 6.4-liter Scat Pack model. It's charismatic, brash, and downright excessive. Oh, and it's pretty quick, too.

When you're invited to the site of the world's oldest hill climb and given the opportunity to test your skill in a 2019 Subaru WRX STI, you simply don't refuse, especially when your honor is on the line. See how we did at the Shelsley Walsh Hil Climbl.

Audi is in the middle of a massive push to electrify its lineup. The A8L is the company's luxury flagship, but does it still have that special something when it comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain? We spent some drama-free time with the A8 e quattro to find out.