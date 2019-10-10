The wild Polestar 1 featured on the cover of the "Need for Speed Heat" racing game is coming to real life.

Khyzyl Saleem, the designer behind the "NFS Heat" hero car, is working with custom builder Sekrit Studios to build the car that inspired the artwork. In an added twist, the car Saleem originally envisioned is even wilder than the virtual design gracing the cover and it's the original design that will soon become a reality, as Carscoops points out.

Sekrit Studios took to Instagram Tuesday to tease its progress on the Polestar 1 project as first designed by Saleem. Its profile also has Saleem's concept drawings, which depict a radical design befitting a video game series that has taken up the banner for tuner culture.

Many of the "NFS Heat" hero car's details carry over from Saleem's original design. The dual rear wings, over-the-top diffusers and splitters, and vented hood all found their way to the final product. A set of aerodynamic strakes on the trailing edge of the front fenders appear in one of Saleem's sketches, but didn't make the final cut.

It stands to reason that Saleem pulled some strings to get a hold of an early example of the new Swedish hybrid super-coupe, as the 600-horsepower Polestar 1 has only been in production for a little more than a month and only 1,500 examples are expected to be built, pending unexpected demand.

If you're not one of the 1,500 lucky folks in line to get your hands on a real-life Polestar 1, you can pick up a copy of "NFS Heat" on Nov. 8.