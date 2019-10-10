The 2020 Cadillac CT4 replaces the former ATS as Cadillac's gateway model, and you can drive away in one from $33,990, including destination.

That isn't a bad deal considering the ATS was priced to start at $36,490 in its final year on the market, although the ATS delivered 272 horsepower in base trim versus the base CT4's 237 hp.

2020 Cadillac CT4

2020 Cadillac CT4

It also isn't a bad deal when you consider the CT4 is priced to compete with the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, but is bigger and more powerful.

The CT4 shares its underpinnings with the ATS but is new inside and out. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available for those who need it. An 8-speed automatic is also standard on most models but the spicier CT4-V comes with a 10-speed auto. Note, the CT4-V isn't the true replacement for the M3-rivaling ATS-V. That model will come later and is tipped to be called a CT4-V Blackwing.

2020 Cadillac CT4

2020 Cadillac CT4

The standard engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 is available and delivers 309 hp and 348 lb-ft. The same 2.7-liter engine features in the CT4-V but spits out 325 hp and 380 lb-ft in this application.

We're still waiting on pricing for the so-called CT4-V Blackwing, which if priced like the old ATS-V will start somewhere in the $60,000 bracket. The car is expected to debut later this year.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V

2020 Cadillac CT4-V

Dealers will start accepting orders for the CT4 shortly. Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist feature will be offered on the car, though not until 2020.

Full pricing for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 range is listed below:

2020 Cadillac CT4: $33,990
2020 Cadillac CT4 AWD: $36,590
2020 Cadillac CT4-V: $45,490
2020 Cadillac CT4-V AWD: $46,590
2020 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: TBA

All prices include destination.