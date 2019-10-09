When it comes to epic builds, Wisconsin's SpeedKore Performance Group is hard to beat. This, after all, is the same company that brought us a 1,400-horsepower, carbon fiber-bodied Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, not to mention a fully custom 1970 Dodge Charger known as Tantrum that spits out close to 1,700 hp when it gets upset.

For this year's SEMA show, SpeedKore will present us with its first take on the new Dodge Charger Widebody, and naturally the company selected the 707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat grade for its project. Carscoops managed to get a teaser for the car which shows a design somewhat tamer than we're used to seeing from SpeedKore.

Apparently there will be nothing tame about what's lurking within. There's allegedly a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 under the hood and an all-wheel-drive system to help get most of the generated power to the ground.

SpeedKore is also an expert at producing OEM-quality carbon fiber, so you can count on a lot of the body being made from the lightweight stuff. Judging by the teaser, that will be everything from the A-pillars forward.

We'll have all the details soon as the SEMA show gets underway in Las Vegas on November 5. To learn about some of the other attractions, head to our dedicated hub.