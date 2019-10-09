Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, but this isn't the case for the 2020 model which has received a new wide-body option. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

Ford's developed a new Mustang R-Spec model for the Australian market. The car is based on the Mustang GT but delivers 710 hp thanks to a supercharger upgrade.

A prototype for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS ultra-luxury SUV has been spotted, and it's wearing almost zero camouflage gear. That's because the reveal is coming up in just a month.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody is thick with excess

Ford reveals 710-horsepower Mustang R-Spec for Aussie market

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS spy shots and video

Hold the mail: Jeep recalls newer right-hand-drive Wranglers

Heavyweight hauler: 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe four-door checks the flagship performance boxes

Tata Nexon EV gives India an affordable domestic-brand EV

2020 Corvette has a Nurburgring time, but we don't know when it will be revealed

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel rated up to 32 mpg highway by EPA, still trails Chevy

Electric XC40 will debut Volvo's next-gen infotainment

American commute times reached record highs in 2018