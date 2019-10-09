BMW's M division has created some of the most iconic performance cars of all time, but for some enthusiasts, hauling the family is just as important as hauling the mail. That's why BMW offers M Performance parts for even its most docile SUVs.

Last week, BMW announced a line of M Performance parts for its X5, X6 and X7 SUVs, including the new X5 M and X6 M variants. Ranging from carbon fiber exterior elements to wheel and brake upgrades, there's something to tickle just about every enthusiast's fancy, and BMW insists that even the dress-up items "meet the highest functional requirements with regard to lightweight construction and aerodynamics."

2020 BMW X6, X7, X5 M X6 M M Performance accesories

The most functional of these offerings is a braking system that is available on the base X6. This is the same brake package that comes standard on the X5 M and X6 M, and it's easy to spot thanks to the bright red M-branded calipers. To show these off, you can snag a set of M Performance wheels in sizes up to 22 inches with summer tires or 21 inches for foul-weather rubber. On the X5 M and X6 M, you can get a set of staggered split-spoke wheels with summer-spec 295/35-size tires on the front and 315/30-size tires on the rear.

Moving down a run to the items that are more show than go, BMW is offering carbon fiber exterior trim pieces for all four models. On the X5 M, X6 and X6 M, the rear diffuser and spoiler are both aerodynamically optimized for stability. The front grille and side sill inserts? Well, they mostly just look good.

Speaking of looking good, there are some eye-catchers available for these interiors too. An M Performance steering wheel with enhanced thumb grips and Alcantara or carbon fiber on the rim can be added to the X5 M and X6 M Competition models. If you want more carbon fiber, you can have it replace the chrome finish on your paddle shifters too. There's also the typical assortment of floor mats, dead pedals, and other such niceties.

2020 BMW X6, X7, X5 M X6 M M Performance accesories

In the comfort and convenience department, walk-up lighting is available on all four models, as is an Alcantara and carbon fiber key holder. For those who swap out their performance rubber in colder months, BMW will even sell you a set of M Performance tire storage bags.

These accessories will be available in Europe starting in November, and should reach U.S. shores shortly afterward.