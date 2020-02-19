A prototype for the next-generation BMW M4 has been spotted. The new car will come with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions, rear- and all-wheel drive, and striking looks previewed by last year's controversial Concept 4 show car.

A new generation of the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe has arrived. The formula doesn't change much but there's mild-hybrid tech this time around and a heady 603 horsepower for the GLE63 S grade.

Audi has redesigned the RS Q3 and added a sleeker RS Q3 Sportback option. Sadly, neither version will reach the United States.

