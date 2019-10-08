Audi's A8 has received a plug-in hybrid option, and we've just tested it. For fans of zero-emission driving, it offers more than 20 miles of electric range and strong electric performance.

A prototype for a redesigned M4 Convertible has been spotted. The new M4 range should have around 473 horsepower, and that's just to start. It will also have styling similar to the aggressive Concept 4 unveiled in September.

With the strong sales success of the Urus, Lamborghini is now confident of adding a fourth model line. It likely won't arrive before 2025, though, and we hear it will go the EV route.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Audi A8 plug-in hybrid reflects new priorities

2021 BMW M4 Convertible spy shots

Lamborghini reportedly mulls 4-door EV

Study: Emergency braking with pedestrian detection might not actually detect pedestrians

Too early to say whether UAW strikes will impact 2020 Corvette production, says GM

Will Tesla's purchase of battery maker lead to proprietary cells?

Polestar 2 Performance Pack adds top-shelf chassis upgrades

2020 Toyota RAV4 finally comes with Android Auto

VW Group open to sharing PPE EV platform of Audi, Porsche

Payment not accepted: Volta's free DC fast charging network starts soon