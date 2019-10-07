After impressing us with its latest Vantage coupe, Aston Martin is now almost ready to launch the convertible. The first teaser photos have been released and we should see the full reveal happen later this year.

Saab's last production car was built in 2013 and only driven 43 miles since it rolled off the line. You have the chance to own it as the car is currently listed for sale on an online auction.

We looked at all of the new luxury and performance car arrivals and narrowed them down to a list of the 11 best. It should probably come as little surprise that two of the cars are EVs.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster comes into view

Now's your chance to bid on the last production Saab

These are the most important luxury and performance cars of 2020

Duffer: Toyota Supra wears BMW’s interior better than Z4

Fiat 500 Abarth 70th Anniversary makes us sad the 500 is dead in US

2020 Honda Fit Hybrid with two-motor system likely for Japan and Europe, not the US

Lotus will soon source engines from a Volvo-Geely tie-up

First drive review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited does the work of two cars

BMW 1-Series to spawn i1 EV

Driverless cars could dramatically increase traffic in Europe